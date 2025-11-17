Thomas scores 16, Miller and Thiam have double-doubles; Cincinnati beats Mount St. Mary's

Cincinnati (4-0) made just 60% of its 30 free-throw attempts but outscored the Mountaineers 18-3 from the foul line, where they shot just 30%.

Mount St. Mary's (1-3) led for most of the first half and took its biggest lead of the game when Luke McEldon scored in the paint to make it 36-27 with 1:27 left until halftime. Shon Abaev scored six points in a 12-5 spurt over the first four minutes of the second half that gave the Bearcats a one-point lead.

The Mountaineers responded with seven straight points in less than two minutes but Cincinnati scored 26 of the following 30 to make it 68-52 with 3:09 left in the game. Thiam sandwiched two fast-break dunks around a layup by Sencire Harris in the final 49 seconds of the spurt.

Xavier Lipscomb scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half and had eight rebounds and four assists for Mount St. Mary's. Trey Deveaux fouled out in the final minute with 11 points.

