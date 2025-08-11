Third-round play suspended for an hour at the Cincinnati Open due to power outage

CINCINNATI (AP) — Third-round play was suspended at the Cincinnati Open for a little more than an hour on Monday due to a power outage.
The delay came at 5:25 p.m. after Taylor Fritz won the opening set on center court 7-6(4) against Lorenzo Sonego. Stefanos Tsitsipas led Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(4), 2-5 on Court 3. Play resumed shortly before 6:40 p.m.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner was scheduled to play later Monday night against Canadian Gabriel Diallo.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
In Other News
1
Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest packed in crowds over weekend
2
Federal Medicaid policy shifts pressuring Rocking Horse in Springfield
3
Ohio Legislative Black Caucus to hold town hall at Clark State
4
Clark County issues proclamations for child support, emergency...
5
Rose Commons already a quarter full, nearing completion, says developer