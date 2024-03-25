Thiam's 27 help High Point defeat Cleveland State 93-74 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 27 points and High Point beat Cleveland State 93-74 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the CBI Tournament.
Thiam added five rebounds for the Panthers (26-8). Kezza Giffa scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Juslin Bodo Bodo finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.
The Vikings (21-15) were led by Drew Lowder, who posted 17 points and four assists. Tujautae Williams added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice had 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
