Texier to return to Blue Jackets for 2023-24 NHL season

The Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that Texier would rejoin them after playing this past year in Zurich in the Swiss National League with their permission. His two-year contract signed in July 2021 that pays $1.75 million will count for the 2023-24 season.

“Alexandre Texier is an outstanding, young player who is an important part of our team and we are excited that he will be rejoining the club as expected next season,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “His well-being has been our sole priority, and we couldn’t be happier that he is ready to resume what is a very promising NHL career at this time.”