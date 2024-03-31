Texier, Severson score shootout goals to lift Blue Jackets over Penguins 4-3

Drew O’Connor, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rackell scored goals while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 35 shots for the Penguins, who split a back-to-back series with Columbus and lost to the Blue Jackets for the first time this season.

Olivier put Columbus ahead 59 seconds into a Blue Jackets first-period penalty kill, burying the rebound of Cole Sillinger's shot at 7:46 and withstanding a coach's challenge for goaltender interference.

The short-handed goal was a career first for Olivier and his second score in two games against Pittsburgh.

O’Connor’s one-timer off a feed from Rust pulled Pittsburgh even at 13:29 of the second period, tying his career-long goal streak of three games.

Rust, who extended his point streak to four games, gave Pittsburgh the lead at 18:54 with his score off a feed from Sidney Crosby. The Pittsburgh captain notched his eighth assist and 10th point in his last four games.

Rackell gave Pittsburgh a two-score cushion at 8:59 of the third period, but Marchenko pulled Columbus within a goal nine seconds later. Werenski, who had an assist on marchenko's goal, drew Columbus even with 8:13 remaining in regulation.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Visit Rangers Monday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Colorado Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

