Texas Longhorns play the Xavier Musketeers in First 4

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas squares off against Xavier in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 8-13 against SEC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers' record in Big East games is 13-8. Xavier is eighth in the Big East allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Texas' average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 5.8 more points per game (78.0) than Texas allows (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.