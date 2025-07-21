Texas Fury Texans and Jaguars Elite win titles at NFL Flag Championships

Emery Beckett completed all eight of her pass attempts in the title game for the Texans, throwing two touchdown passes to Zahra Hill and one to Kelsey Quinn. Their coach, Keenan Hughes, was recently hired as the first coach for the women's flag football team at Concordia University in Austin, Texas.

The Jaguars were led by tournament MVP Brysen Wright, whose one-handed catch earlier in the event drew an incredulous social media response from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 14-year-old Wright scored 10 touchdowns in seven games.

"It’s a fast-paced, exciting and explosive game,” Jaguars coach David Price said. “I think guys like Brysen are really going to help get more eyes on the sport.”

