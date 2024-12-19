Terrance Arceneaux comes off bench to help No. 15 Houston rout Toledo 78-49

Sharp exited the game less than a minute into the contest, hobbling to the bench after appearing to get his feet tangled up with Jaylan Ouwinga. He returned less than five minutes later.

Sam Lewis had 14 points, and Javan Simmons scored nine points for Toledo (6-5). The Rockets shot 30% and were 5 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Toledo: The Rockets had issues handling Houston’s size and speed on the offensive end, but Toledo was active on the defensive end, forcing 12 turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars have run into foul trouble in recent games, especially with the post players. Three of Houston’s four post players were in foul trouble in the first half, with Ja’Vier Francis and Cedric Lath each having three fouls at halftime.

Key moment

Houston jumped out to a 22-5 lead, capped with a jumper by Tugler with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. Toledo made its first field goal, then missed its next 10 attempts as the Cougars opened up the 17-point lead.

Key stat

Houston outrebounded Toledo 50-29 and held a 24-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Up next

Houston hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, while Toledo is at Purdue on Dec. 29.

