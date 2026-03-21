Tennessee Volunteers play the Miami (OH) RedHawks in first round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Tennessee plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Miami (OH).

The Volunteers' record in SEC games is 12-8, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Ja'Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.5.

The RedHawks are 18-1 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 5.9.

Tennessee's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 21.2 more points per game (90.6) than Tennessee allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Ament is averaging 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Volunteers. Gillespie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers is averaging 14.5 points for the RedHawks. Elmer is averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.