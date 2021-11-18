springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tennessee lawyer nominated to 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

news
49 minutes ago
President Joe Biden has nominated a Tennessee lawyer to serve on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Tennessee lawyer to serve on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

He is Andre B. Mathis, a partner in the Memphis office of the law firm Butler Snow LLP. He has practiced in the areas of commercial and government litigation and criminal defense work.

Mathis graduated cum laude from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2007 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis in 2003, the White House said Wednesday.

The 6th Circuit sits in Cincinnati and has jurisdiction over federal appeals from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

In Other News
1
County commissioners approve funding for waterline extension near Park...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Coronavirus: Vaccines begin at Rocking Horse for children aged 5-11
5
Springfield airport gets $59K in federal relief funding
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top