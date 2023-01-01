Temple secures 70-61 win against Cincinnati

White had 16 rebounds for the Owls (8-7, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Khalif Battle shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Zach Hicks was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Landers Nolley II led the way for the Bearcats (10-5) with 15 points. David Dejulius added 13 points and two steals for Cincinnati.