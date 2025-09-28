Tee Higgins, Evan Engram look to turn their seasons around in Monday's Bengals-Broncos game

“I know it’s going to come my way,” Higgins said. “I’ve always been like that. When the ball comes my way, I’ve just got to make a play on it. I’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

That's exactly how tight end Evan Engram feels.

Engram was one of Denver's big free agent signings last offseason and was billed as the coveted “ joker ” in coach Sean Payton's offense, the versatile playmaker who can exploit matchups in the middle of the field.

Yet, Engram had three catches on four targets in the opener and just two targets and one catch in and Week 2, tallying a total of just 33 yards with no touchdowns. He missed last week's loss to the Chargers with a bad back.

Engram was a full participant in practice all week and Payton indicated there wasn't any lingering health issues for Engram: “He’s doing well. He’s full. He’s playing."

Engram could be key to the Broncos (1-2) ending a two-game skid in which they’ve lost on walk-off field goals after never trailing in the fourth quarter.

“Listen, I think there are certainly matchups — third down, red zone come to mind — but with him on the field, we’re a better offense,” Payton said.

As are the Bengals when Higgins is more involved.

So far, Higgins has been targeted 14 times compared to Ja'Marr Chase's 27.

Last week, Higgins caught just one of two passes thrown his way for 15 yards in a 48-10 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in their first game since franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury that required surgery.

“That’s the thing about our guys, there’s not an ego involved in any of this," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

"There’s been games before where some of our main guys have caught a ball or have been targeted once. They know the next game might be 12 targets and 10 catches.”

A trip to Denver might just be the elixir for Higgins, who caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three TDs in the Bengals' 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos in Cincinnati last December.

Of course, that was cornerback Riley Moss's first game back from a knee injury. He's healthy now and playing pretty well opposite reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, who will spent plenty of time covering Chase on Monday night.

“When you look at that game on the road, obviously there were some completions, but we competed and played those guys," Payton said. "We didn’t score enough. He’s doing well. He’s had a great week.”

A dearth of targets for Higgins is one of just many concerns in Cincy's offense.

Jake Browning has already thrown five interceptions in the seven quarters he has played and the Bengals are averaging only 2.4 yards per carry. Lead back Chase Brown is getting hit behind the line of scrimmage on nearly 80% of his carries and is averaging just 2 yards per rush so far.

The Broncos have their own offensive issues. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix is off to a slow start and his footwork and mechanics haven't been consistently clean. Last week he overthrew wide-open receivers on deep routes three times in Denver's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Nix's slow start had left many wondering if his head coach put too much pressure on him by declaring all summer that Nix was already one of the NFL's elite QBs and the Broncos were ready for Super Bowl contention.

“I think it’s better than him talking about how tough of a season it’s going to be," Nix said.

While the Bengals tried to put aside their biggest loss in franchise history, the Broncos spent the week trying to fix their penalty problem — 30 flags in three games — and digesting the fact that they dropped back-to-back games despite never trailing in the fourth quarter.

“I guess you can say we reset,” running back J.K. Dobbins said. “We came together and we’re trying to figure out how to finish games and I think this week we have a good chance of showing that to the whole entire world. And I think we will do that.”

Engram's return to the lineup could go a long way in making that happen.

“I think it's going to be huge for us,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “I'm ready to see Evan healthy and flying around. He's such a talented player. He's been great for us. I'm excited to see what he's capable of this weekend and I know Sean is, too. I think he's just about to get going and really help us win.”

