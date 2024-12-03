Taylor and Wright State host Detroit Mercy

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Detroit Mercy after Macie Taylor scored 24 points in Wright State's 65-64 loss to the Findlay Oilers.

The Titans have gone 4-0 at home. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon with 12.2 assists per game led by Myonna Hooper averaging 3.2.

The Raiders are 0-3 on the road. Wright State ranks eighth in the Horizon shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Detroit Mercy averages 66.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 70.6 Wright State gives up. Wright State's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Titans and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

Claire Henson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

