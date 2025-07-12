Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split

Chicago trailed 4-3 before Josh Rojas hit a sacrifice fly off Paul Sewald right before it started to rain in the eighth.

Mike Vasil (4-3) pitched three innings for the win. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th and 11th in the wet weather, delighting what was left of a crowd of 25,084.

Cleveland had won four straight, including a 4-2 victory in the first game of the day. The Guardians went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 baserunners in the nightcap.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer for Cleveland in the second game. Daniel Schneemann doubled and scored, and he also made an outstanding diving catch on Montgomery's liner to second in the fourth.

Lenyn Sosa hit solo drives in the first and the fifth against Gavin Williams, helping Chicago take a 3-2 lead. It was Sosa's second career multihomer game after he also went deep twice on June 25 against Arizona.

Cleveland tied it at 3 in the sixth. After Bo Naylor fouled out on a bunt attempt with runners on the corners, Brayan Rocchio drove in Schneemann with a double to left off Jordan Leasure.

Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo bounced into an inning-ending double play against Vasil in the 11th.

The White Sox improved to 1-4 against the Guardians in the season series.

Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.35 ERA) pitches for Cleveland on Saturday, and fellow right-hander Sean Burke (4-8, 4.40 ERA) starts for Chicago.

