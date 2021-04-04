Tate, Nutof help W. Illinois beat Youngstown St. 27-24

The Leathernecks (1-5, 1-5 Missouri Valley Conference) won for the first time since beating South Dakota 38-34 on November 2, 2019.

Mark Waid hit London Pearson for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half and Colt McFadden's 33-yard field goal capped the opening drive of the second to give Youngstown State 24-13 lead. Tate took the ensuing kickoff for a TD but neither team scored again until Sampson hit Tate for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 6:35 left.