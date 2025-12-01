Tarleton State plays Cincinnati on 3-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -17.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Texans are 1-3 on the road. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.6.

Cincinnati is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Dior Johnson is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Texans. Hicks is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.