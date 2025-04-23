Tanner Bibee settles in after first-pitch homer, Guardians rally to down Aaron Judge, Yankees 3-2

Tanner Bibee recovered from giving up a home run on his first pitch to work six innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee recovered from giving up a home run on his first pitch to work six innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night that extended their winning streak to five.

Bibee (2-2) was quickly tagged by New York's Ben Rice but settled in. He allowed two runs and five hits while helping the Guardians clinch the series and improve to 7-1 at home.

New York's Aaron Judge went 4 for 4 with three singles and double, raising his major league-leading average to .411 with his 12th career four-hit game.

For the second day in a row, Cade Smith closed for Cleveland. He needed just four pitches in the ninth for his second save.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, who has struggled so far this season, was not available after pitching three straight days and throwing 30 pitches on Sunday.

Warren held the Guardians to one hit and led 2-0 after five innings before allowing two singles to start the sixth and being replaced.

Cleveland then scored three runs with an unorthodox rally,

Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2) fanned José Ramírez before the Guardians attempted a double steal with one out. As Steven Kwan neared third, Leiter’s pitch got past catcher J.C. Escarra. Kwan never stopped and slid home safely ahead of Escarra’s throw to Leiter, pulling Cleveland to 2-1.

Kyle Manzardo followed with an RBI double — on a ball Judge nearly caught — and came around to score on Angel Martinez’s infield single, which skipped away from Yankees Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Rice sent Bibee's first pitch over the wall in left field for his sixth homer and New York's 41st this season.

Bibee has had a homer problem, giving up eight long balls in just five starts.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu went 3 for 3 with a homer and double in the start of a minor league assignment at Double-A Somerset as he rehabs a strained calf.

Key moment

Judge covered 51 feet in right field before making a lunging catch to rob Brayan Rocchio of possible extra bases in the fifth.

Key stat

Judge has reached base in 20 straight games, batting .413 (31 of 75) over the span.

Up next

A matinee on Wednesday to complete the series with the Yankees starting RHP Carlos Rodón (2-3, 4.34 ERA) against Guardians RHP Luis Ortiz (2-2, 5.48).

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, left, and right fielder Daniel Schneemann celebrate after the Guardians defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates after scoring a run on a pass ball by New York Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, is congratulated by Kyle Manzardo after scoring a run on a pass ball by New York Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann, top, throws to first base after forcing out New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. Anthony Volpe was out at first base for the double play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan slides to score a run on a pass ball by New York Yankees relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge scores a run on a sacrifice by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. catches a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Ben Rice walks to the dugout after striking out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith, right, is congratulated by catcher Bo Naylor after the Guardians defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Local schools sign federal letter prohibiting DEI, say it won’t lead to...
2
Impact, relationships and a-ha moments: Teachers reflect on excellence...
3
‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax...
4
American Power Boat Association moves from Detroit to Clark County...
5
A dozen small changes to diet can add up to big health impact