Tanner Bibee gives the Guardians their first complete game shutout in 6 years

Tanner Bibee gave the Cleveland Guardians something they haven’t experienced in six years: a complete game shutout
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

14 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee gave the Cleveland Guardians something Friday they hadn’t experienced in six years: a complete-game shutout.

Bibee struck out 10 and walked none while tossing a two-hitter in the Guardians’ 4-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It helped Cleveland keep pace in the AL wild-card race.

Bibee (10-11) was more impressed with not allowing a free pass than fanning double digits.

“No walks for sure,” said Bibee, who went the distance for the second time this season. “I hate walking people, and it’s a beautiful thing when they both happen at the same time.”

Bibee might be peaking at the ideal time for a Cleveland club chasing Seattle for the final AL wild card. He entered the season as Cleveland’s ace but endured stretches of inconsistency, leading to a 4.69 ERA entering his 29th start.

He was plenty effective Friday, baffling a White Sox lineup that entered the day having won nine of its previous 11 games. His changeup worked early, setting the stage for all his other pitches late.

“Finally,” he quipped. “Just the work that I’m putting each week between starts. … Obviously, it’s been an up-and-down year, but obviously it worked out today.”

He ended up with Cleveland’s first complete-game shutout since Sept. 10, 2019, when Zach Plesac accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bibee, who loves Chipotle and eats there before every start, allowed back-to-back singles in the third inning before escaping with an inning-ending double play. He retired 18 of the last 20 batters he faced, none bigger than Nolan Jones’ diving catch on Lenyn Sosa’s liner to right field for the final out.

Cleveland (76-71) has won seven of eight, including Bibee’s last two starts.

