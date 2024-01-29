Tanker truck driver killed in Ohio crash that spilled diesel fuel identified; highway repairs needed

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the truck was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, and a nearby creek briefly caught fire. Crews worked Sunday to stop the spread of the fuel, excavating affected soil.

The county sheriff's office said the tanker truck had been heading north on Route 8 and was trying to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control and the truck went over the side of the bridge, landing on the northbound lanes of Route 8 and exploding in flames.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials said Sunday that inspectors had determined repairs would be needed to the roadway on the south end of the Route 8 bridge over Brandywine Creek. A contractor is to mill off the top layer of the bridge surface and replace it, with completion of the work expected by the end of the week if weather allows.

Officials said no significant structural damage or other matters of concern were immediately visible in other areas, but additional inspections would be needed. Authorities expected to have inspections completed and an action plan in place early this week but warned that closures stemming from the crash would affect traffic for several days.