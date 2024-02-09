Tampa Bay visits Columbus in Eastern Conference play

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus has a 16-24-10 record overall and a 9-13-4 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have a -37 scoring differential, with 146 total goals scored and 183 allowed.

Tampa Bay is 27-20-5 overall and 10-15-2 in road games. The Lightning have conceded 173 goals while scoring 177 for a +4 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yegor Chinakhov has scored 14 goals with 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has five goals over the past 10 games.

Victor Hedman has nine goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: out (upper body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.