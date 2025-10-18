Tampa Bay visits Columbus in Eastern Conference action

Breaking: Wittenberg University inaugurates Christian Brady as 16th president

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -114, Lightning -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 26-10-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 267 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall and a 19-20-4 record on the road last season. The Lightning scored 292 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

