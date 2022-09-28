Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland is 86-68 overall and 40-33 at home. The Guardians have a 57-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has an 85-69 record overall and a 34-39 record in road games. The Rays are 63-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .303 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 26 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Steven Kwan is 20-for-43 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 42 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .270 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 13-for-35 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rays: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.