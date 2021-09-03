Tall task: Cape Verde aims high in AfroBasket semifinals

Last week, the 29-year-old Tavares had 20 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks against 11-time champion Angola.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Tunisian counterpart Salah Mejri said of Saturday's game. “Edy is a great player. He’s been the best (center) in Europe. That’s not easy now. There’s a lot of great big men in Europe.”

Mejri, a more slender 7-foot-2 center who played for the Dallas Mavericks from 2015-19, hopes to use his 3-point shooting to draw Tavares away from the basket. Ugandan players struggled in the paint, knowing Tavares was looming to swat away shots.

The 35-year-old Mejri, the tournament MVP in 2011 when Tunisia won for the first time, hit three 3-pointers in their 80-65 win over South Sudan on Thursday. He finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Mejri was just 1 of 8 from distance in his prior three games, however.

Despite the loss, South Sudan was hailed for reaching the quarterfinals on its AfroBasket debut. Luol Deng, the two-time NBA All-Star who was born in South Sudan, has built the country's program since becoming president of the national basketball federation after retiring as a player in 2019.

"We’ve got a lot to be proud of," said coach Royal Ivey, who is a Brooklyn Nets assistant coach. “You can’t buy experience, you have to go through the fire. The South Sudan national team is on the rise.”

Senegal's big name is big man Gorgui Dieng, an eight-year NBA veteran who signed with the Hawks last month. Dieng, a first-round pick in the 2013 NBA draft, had 13 points and 15 rebounds in Senegal's 79-74 quarterfinal victory over Angola.

Ivory Coast point guard Stephane Konate says his team will use its speed to counter Senegal's size.

“We’re smaller than them. We’re going to use that weakness to our advantage,” Konate said. “I hope for them that they like to run.”

Ivory Coast cruised into the semifinals with a 98-50 win over Guinea, backed by Matt Costello's 14 points and nine rebounds. Costello played for Michigan State.

Senegal is a five-time champion but last won in 1997, while the second of Ivory Coast's two titles was in 1985.

Cape Verde's best finish was third place in 2007.

“We have the best team that Cabo Verde has ever had,” said point guard Jeffrey Xavier, a Rhode Island native who played at Providence College. “We’re here in the semifinals and I don’t think we’re done. That’s what we have to understand, we’re not done. We want more.”

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri in action during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Dallas.