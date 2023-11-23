Talbert's 19 lead Saint Francis (PA) past Div. III Franciscan (OH) 107-54

Led by Aaron Talbert's 19 points, the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash defeated the Franciscan (OH) Barons 107-54
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Talbert's 19 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Division III Franciscan University of Steubenville 107-54 on Wednesday night.

Talbert shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Red Flash (2-4). Gestin Liberis scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Eli Wilborn had 14 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field.

Sawyer Butler finished with 11 points for the Barons. Joseph Ciola added 10 points for Franciscan (OH). Josh Zimmerman also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Saint Francis (PA) hosts Niagara in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

