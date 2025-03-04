Tabeling, Ohio Bobcats to host Spitzley and the Western Michigan Broncos

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan visit Bailey Tabeling and Ohio on Wednesday.

The Bobcats are 4-10 on their home court. Ohio gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 14.4 points per game.

The Broncos are 7-9 in conference play. Western Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Ohio allows.

The Bobcats and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.6 points and two steals. Kennedi Watkins is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Spitzley is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 23.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.