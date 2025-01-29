Tabeling leads Ohio against Ball State after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Ball State after Bailey Tabeling scored 21 points in Ohio's 69-59 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 at home. Ohio has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 8-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 14-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 75.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.9 Ohio allows.

The Bobcats and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bobcats. Tabeling is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.