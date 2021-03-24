Sweet 16 again for Missouri St. women, 64-39 over Wright St.

After opening this tournament with a 21-point win over UC Davis, another mid major, Missouri State now has to play the Cardinal, the No. 1 overall seed in this NCAA Tournament. Stanford beat the then-No. 11 seed Lady Bears in the Sweet 16 two years ago.

While there are a lot of returning players, the Lady Bears are getting to this Sweet 16 with a different coach. They were 26-4 last season in coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's debut before the NCAA tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.

Agugua-Hamilton succeeded Kellie Harper, who after coaching the 2019 Sweet 16 team was hired by Tennessee, her alma mater.

Wright State had tied the game at 19 when Emani Jefferson made a 3-pointer that hit the rim, popped straight up and then fell through the net with 3:44 left in the half.

BAKER SLOWED

Baker had averaged 25.6 points in four postseason games for the Horizon League champions before Wednesday. Her 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left put Wright State ahead of Arkansas. Baker was averaging 18.4 points on the season, but was handled defensively by Calip.

SWEET AGAIN

The Lady Bears hadn't been to the Sweet 16 since 2001, when they made it all the way to the Final Four. This is their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance since then.

Missouri State guard Brice Calip, right, fights for a rebound with Wright State Forward Shamarre Hale during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin, front, reaches for a rebound against Wright State guard Jada Roberson (3) and center Tyler Frierson, back, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)