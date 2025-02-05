Swain's 18 lead Xavier past Georgetown 74-69

Micah Peavy finished with 27 points, four assists and two steals for the Hoyas (14-9, 5-7). Thomas Sorber added 17 points and two blocks for Georgetown. Malik Mack also had 13 points, eight assists and two steals.

Swain put up eight points in the first half for Xavier, which led 30-26 at halftime. Freemantle led Xavier with 12 points in the second half.

Xavier's next game is Sunday against Villanova on the road. Georgetown hosts Seton Hall on Saturday.

