Suzuki scores in OT to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

Mathieu Olivier and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus (9-9-3). Zach Werenski had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight. Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road, the Canadiens skated hard and rallied when they needed to before securing the win in overtime.

Blue Jackets: Columbus squandered the lead twice as its three-game win streak ended.

Key moment

Kent Johnson lost an edge while skating up the ice in overtime, leading to an odd-man rush. Suzuki then buried his own rebound for the winning goal.

Key stat

Werenski’s assist on Olivier’s goal was his eighth in six games, tying Bryan Berard for the longest streak by a Blue Jackets defenseman. Werenski leads the team with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists). His 21 points in 21 games rank third among NHL defensemen this season.

Up next

The Canadiens visit the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, while the Blue Jackets host Calgary on Friday afternoon.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

