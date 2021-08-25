Suspect in multiple slayings not competent to stand trial

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger ruled Monday that Samuel Legg III is incapable of assisting in his own defense and will continue to be held in a psychiatric facility. Authorities have said that Legg has a history of mental illness.

A county grand jury had indicted Legg in August 2020 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, rape, and kidnapping. The counts stem from the death of 27-year-old Victoria Jane Collins, a Cleveland woman whose body was found in December 1996 behind a truck stop near Toledo.