Suspect arraigned on 2 charges after 3 men bound, slain

Elias Gudino, 58, of Copley Township, was arraigned Monday in Barberton Municipal Court on one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder in connection with one of the victims and with additional charges pending. He was ordered held without bail pending his next court appearance.

Authorities said two bodies were found in a wooded area near Interstate 77 in Akron on Friday morning, and the third was found shortly afterward in a ditch about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away in Copley Township.