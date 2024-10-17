Surprise Big 12 teams Arizona State, Cincinnati collide at Nippert Stadium

Series record: Cincinnati leads 2-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Both teams were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12. Instead, both have bowl hopes and only one league loss in a wide-open conference race. Both teams have already exceeded their win totals from 2023. Scott Satterfield's Bearcats have doubled their Big 12 wins from a year ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State's passing game vs. the Bearcat secondar. ASU will be starting a new quarterback in Jeff Sims, who has attempted two passes this season and will now step in for injured starter Sam Leavitt. Sims will have four receivers with at least 10 receptions each and a strong rushing game that averages 211 yards per game, 20th in the FBS.

Cincinnati has two top safeties in Antwan Peek Jr. and Derrick Canteen who helped keep the Central Florida offense nearly 100 yards below its season average last week. Peek forced two forced fumbles and had nine tackles in the game. Canteen has 26 tackles this season, and he also has three pass break-ups with an interception.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: Running back Cam Skattebo is fifth in the FBS with 773 rushing yards, while also ranking third in the country with 170.5 all-purpose yards per game. Skattebo could take pressure off Sims if he gets going.

Cincinnati: Tight end Joe Royer has become a prominent part of the Bearcats' dynamic offense. The Cincinnati native leads the Big 12 with 28 receptions and 346 receiving yards, and he also leads the Big 12 with 41 targets. He had a career-high eight receptions at UCF.

FACTS & FIGURES

The matchup is the first between Arizona State and Cincinnati since 1976 and the first time Cincinnati hosts ASU. ... Arizona State has 46 new scholarship players on its roster, one less than Cincinnati. ... Arizona State tight end Chamon Metayer and defensive lineman Justin Wodtly both played for the Bearcats before transferring. ... Metayer scored the only touchdown for the Bearcats in last year's Homecoming game. Saturday is Homecoming at Cincinnati, where the Bearcats are 61-32-4 all-time, including 19-5 since 2000.

