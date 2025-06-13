Surge in viewers leads ION TV to extend current 3-year broadcasting deal with WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark's arrival and a major surge in viewers over the past year led to ION Television reaching a multiyear agreement on Friday to extend its broadcasting partnership with the WNBA.

ION, which is owned by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based, E.W. Scripps Company, did not reveal the length or value of the contract, which extends the network’s original deal reached in 2023 to broadcast regular-season games and host a weekly studio show.