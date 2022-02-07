Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lima Shawnee 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 38
New Bremen 75, Maria Stein Marion Local 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield police still in the running to receive body camera grant
2
Clark State, The Abilities Connection partner to offer training to...
3
Springfield Black businesses face tougher challenges in obtaining...
4
Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy
5
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy