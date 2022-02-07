Hamburger icon
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lima Shawnee 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 38

New Bremen 75, Maria Stein Marion Local 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

