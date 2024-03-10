Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 68, Middletown 60
Cin. Elder 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 42
Cin. Moeller 51, Springboro 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
