Sunday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 68, Middletown 60

Cin. Elder 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 42

Cin. Moeller 51, Springboro 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

