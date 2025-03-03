Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Groveport-Madison 57, Hayes 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 74, Lancaster 19
Division II=
Region 6=
New Albany 57, Cols. Northland 39
Division III=
Region 11=
Steubenville 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52
Division IV=
Region 14=
Plain City Jonathan Alder 57, Bloom-Carroll 54
Region 15=
Caledonia River Valley 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 30
Division VI=
Region 23=
Beaver Eastern 59, Lucasville Valley 40
Seaman N. Adams 65, Peebles 45
Division VII=
Region 27=
S. Webster 59, Leesburg Fairfield 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
