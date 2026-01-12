Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Delphos St John's 66, Lima Cent. Cath. 62, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Clinical trial organization adds site in New Carlisle to expand...
2
Cook stepping down as Clark County health commissioner next year rather...
3
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
4
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
5
Springfield Foundation creates fund for LGBTQ+ organization