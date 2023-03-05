Sunday's Scores

BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern train derailment: What we know about Clark County incident
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, New Lexington 41

Region 8=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Cin. Wyoming 35

Day. Dunbar 72, Cin. Woodward 59

Division III=

Region 11=

Seaman N. Adams 54, Minford 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

