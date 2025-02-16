Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VII=

Region 25=

Wellsville 38, Sebring McKinley 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘A few of my favorite things:’ School leaders spotlight positive...
2
Filmed version of original locally-produced musical ‘Acts’ to be shown...
3
Longtime Springfield teacher, volunteer dies
4
Services set for Cedarville University student killed in plane crash
5
Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant opens in Bellefontaine