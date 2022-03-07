Hamburger icon
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 80, W. Chester Lakota W. 53

Fairfield 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Cin. Turpin 36

Kettering Fairmont 60, Cin. Sycamore 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

