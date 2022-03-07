Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 80, W. Chester Lakota W. 53
Fairfield 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 52
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Cin. Turpin 36
Kettering Fairmont 60, Cin. Sycamore 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
