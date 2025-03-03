Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
