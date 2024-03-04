Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 11=
McDermott Scioto NW 71, Portsmouth 49
Wheelersburg 58, South Point 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Tornado sirens in Clark County: Are they necessary, effective?
2
Springfield Summer Arts Festival: 58th season offers rock, laughs and...
3
Witt’s Fleisch works to shrink universe ahead of total solar eclipse
4
Clark County comes together to clean up tornado damage
5
Clark State’s Crystal Jones takes state workforce job involving Intel...