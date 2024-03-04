Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 11=

McDermott Scioto NW 71, Portsmouth 49

Wheelersburg 58, South Point 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

