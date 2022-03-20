Hamburger icon
Sunday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

STVM 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 35

Division III=

Cin. Taft 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

