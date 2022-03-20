Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
STVM 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 35
Division III=
Cin. Taft 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
