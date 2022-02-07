Sunday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Glouster Trimble 64, Salineville Southern 43
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Waverly 23
New Bremen 75, Maria Stein Marion Local 69
New Riegel 40, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
