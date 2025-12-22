Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 50, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17
Cin. Indian Hill 67, Madison Southern, Ky. 46
Gibsonburg 73, Tiffin Calvert 38
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Notre Dame Academy 45
Massillon Washington 60, Springfield 41
Mt. Notre Dame 67, Day. Carroll 59
Perrysburg 51, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Start 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
