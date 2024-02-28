Sullinger scores 30 as Kent State takes down Buffalo 76-64

The Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Buffalo Bulls 76-64 on Tuesday night led by Jalen Sullinger's 30 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger's 30 points led Kent State over Buffalo 76-64 on Tuesday night.

Sullinger was 11 of 21 shooting (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 17 points, shooting 8 for 14. Magnus Entenmann had 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bulls (4-24, 2-13) were led in scoring by Isaiah Adams, who finished with 19 points. Jonnivius Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

