Suits against Ohio State over sex abuse by doc are dismissed

In total, the university has reached settlement agreements with more than 230 survivors, OSU spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said by email Wednesday. He said he couldn't provide details on the total sum of settlements or the average settlement amount for those in the individual program.

Some of the men who'd been continuing the legal fight maintained that the earlier settlements were too small and that they deserve compensation more comparable to other recent sexual abuse scandals in higher education. They point to Michigan State's $500 million settlement for 500-plus female victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar, and the University of Southern California's $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused a gynecologist of sexual abuse.

Unlike those cases, the Ohio State accusers can’t confront Strauss, who died in 2005. Since his family’s initial statement of shock after the allegations came to light three years ago, no one has publicly defended him.

He had retired in 1998 with an unblemished employment file. Other records show there was a state medical board investigation about Strauss in 1996, but he was never disciplined. Current officials at the board say evidence of misconduct was ignored in that case but that they can’t determine now why his case was closed back then.