Suit claims trucker in crash wore noise-canceling headphones

The lawsuit says the victims required a range of medical care for such injuries as a broken neck, traumatic brain injury and multiple broken ribs. It seeks damages and asks FedEx to institute a policy to prevent its drivers from wearing headphones.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said light snow was falling when the driver lost control about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Two passengers, the bus driver and two occupants in a truck were killed.

The preliminary NTSB report said the bus veered toward the median, swept back across all travel lanes, hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and stopped in the travel lanes. It was then struck by a FedEx tractor-trailer that was itself hit by a UPS truck. The driver and co-driver of the UPS truck were killed.

At least one other lawsuit has been filed over the crash.