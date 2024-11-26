Suder scores 16 as Miami (Ohio) downs Mercer 75-72

Ahmad Robinson finished with 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Bears (3-4). Brady Shoulders added 14 points and four steals for Mercer. Alex Holt also put up 12 points and nine rebounds.

Miami went into the half leading Mercer 35-30. Elmer scored 11 points in the half. Suder scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.