Suder has 21 in Miami (OH)'s 76-70 win against Central Michigan

By The Associated Press
Feb 5, 2025
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Peter Suder's 21 points helped Miami (OH) defeat Central Michigan 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Suder shot 7 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the RedHawks (17-5, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). Luke Skaljac went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Eian Elmer shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Damarion Bonds led the Chippewas (10-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jakobi Heady added 16 points for Central Michigan. Ugnius Jarusevicius also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miami (OH) went into halftime ahead of Central Michigan 37-34. Suder scored 13 points in the half. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied two times. Skaljac put up 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

