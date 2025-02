Suder has 21 in Miami (OH)'s 76-70 win against Central Michigan

Damarion Bonds led the Chippewas (10-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jakobi Heady added 16 points for Central Michigan. Ugnius Jarusevicius also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miami (OH) went into halftime ahead of Central Michigan 37-34. Suder scored 13 points in the half. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied two times. Skaljac put up 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.